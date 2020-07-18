Acknowledgement

GORDON, John Bruce:

Coral and family wish to say a very sincere thank you for all your cards, phone calls, messages, flowers and food received following Johns passing. The thoughtfulness of so many from within our community and further afield is very much appreciated. Also a very special thank you to the devoted staff at Resthaven for the loving care given to John. To Averill Butson and Ross Thompson of Winton and Districts Funeral Services; we thank you so much for your extra caring support and compassion given to us during the very trying time of level 4. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of our sincere and heartfelt thanks to you all.

Away in the Model A

Pain free

"Ahooga"



Published in Southland Times on July 18, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers