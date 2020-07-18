GORDON, John Bruce:
Coral and family wish to say a very sincere thank you for all your cards, phone calls, messages, flowers and food received following Johns passing. The thoughtfulness of so many from within our community and further afield is very much appreciated. Also a very special thank you to the devoted staff at Resthaven for the loving care given to John. To Averill Butson and Ross Thompson of Winton and Districts Funeral Services; we thank you so much for your extra caring support and compassion given to us during the very trying time of level 4. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of our sincere and heartfelt thanks to you all.
Away in the Model A
Pain free
"Ahooga"
Published in Southland Times on July 18, 2020