GORDON, John Bruce:
Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Loved husband of Coral. Loved father and father-in-law of Murray (dec), Bruce (dec) and Natasha, and Peter (dec). Very proud and loving Grandad of Zayla, Shaun and Chloe, Jayde and Markus, and Chloe and Max, and Great-Grandad of Liam and Harper. According to John's wishes a private burial has taken place. No flowers by request. Messages to 8 Tom Plato Drive, Te Anau 9600.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 30, 2020