GOODALL, John Douglas:
29.12.1943 - 24.7.2020
Dearly loved husband and great friend to Shona. Father to Mike and Jan, Glenn and Lisa, Katie and Nick, Ross and Caitlin, and the late Mark. Fun loving Grandfather to Nevada, Vinnie, Lily, Darby and Arlo. Your jokes and special sayings will be greatly missed by us all. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the Timaru Hospital Nurses and Hospice staff. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, July 31, at 3.00pm. Messages to 32A Grant Street, Temuka 7920.
Published in Southland Times from July 29 to July 30, 2020