FERNS, John Bernard:
Died peacefully on February 29, 2020. Aged 96. Much loved husband of the late Lorna May Ferns and adored father and father-in-law of Maxine and Noel, Karen, Denise and Tim, Mike and Lucia, and much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. The family would like to thank the staff and management at Remuera Care for their exceptional care of our father throughout time, but particularly in his last few months. A private cremation has been held in Auckland, his home for the last three years. All communications to The Ferns Family, PO Box 128-233, Remuera, Auckland.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 5, 2020