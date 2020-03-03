John FERGUSON

Guest Book
  • "Dearest Lynne, Timothy and Daniel.Our love, thoughts and..."
    - Margaret Mary Chiaroni
  • "A beautiful man, and friend to so many, gone to God. Our..."
    - Ann Conaghan
  • "So sorry to hear Lynne of Johnnys passing, a true gentleman..."
    - Michele Henderson (nee Cosgrove)
  • "Sorry to here about Johnny.Thoughts are with Lynne and..."
    - Mark Maynard
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

FERGUSON,
John Patrick (Johnny):
Passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer at Hospice Southland on Monday, March 2, 2020. Beautiful Irish soulmate and best friend of Lynne. Loving and proud father of Timothy, and Daniel, special friend of Jenny, and Kristina. Loved son of the late Michael John and Mary-Ann Ferguson (Ireland). Adored twin brother of James (Jimmy) and his 10 brothers and sisters (Ireland). Loved and adored son-in-law of Lois and Peter Dryden, brother-in-law of Susan and the late John MacDonald (Christchurch), John and Jocelyn Dryden (Australia). Dearly loved and adored uncle of all his nieces and nephews around the world. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Johnny's life will be held in the St Thérèse of Lisieux Church, Perth Street, on Thursday, March 5 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. A huge thank you to Peter Wards and the staff of Hospice Southland for your special care of Johnny. Thank you to Bernadette and Debbie for your support. Messages to 73 Catherine Street, Windsor, Invercargill 9810.

Published in Southland Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
