EVANS, John David:
Peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at home with family. Loved husband and best friend of Jane, loved Dad, best mate and father-in-law of William and Ruth. Loved son of the late Joan and Dave, and loved brother to Bruce, Jan and Penny. John's family wish to thank all those who helped care for John during his illness.
"Ride Free"
A celebration of John's life will be held in the Cromwell Town and Country Club on Melmore Terrace, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Central Otago Hospice are greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 20 Donegal Street, Cromwell 9310.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020