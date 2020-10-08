DUNN, John Grahame:
Grahame passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital on October 5, 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved and adored husband of Jan for 53 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Stuart and Rebecca (Invercargill), Alistair (Dunedin), Sharyn (Timaru), David and Charlotte (Alice Springs). Loved and treasured Grandad of Jackson, Coltrane, Connor and Sonny. At Grahame's request a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to South Canterbury Cancer Society would be appreciated. Messages to: 25C William Street, Timaru 7910.
"In knowing you were a special part of a well-lived life."
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 8, 2020