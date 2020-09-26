Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On September 24, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, after a short illness, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Jenny, and the late Brenda, devoted father and father-in-law of Philip and Angela, Andrew, and Christine and Barry McLeod. Special, loving 'Granga' of Ruby, and Aengus; Emily; and Brayden, loved step-father of Inga, and Ewan Smith and their partners Greg Leonard, and Lana Morrison. Much loved brother of Neil (Gore), and Jenny (Canada). Special thanks to the Community nursing staff and Nurse Maude Hospice staff for their wonderful support and care of John during his illness. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Darragh, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Palliative Care would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Celebration of John's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, September 30, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.







DARRAGH, John Francis:On September 24, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, after a short illness, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Jenny, and the late Brenda, devoted father and father-in-law of Philip and Angela, Andrew, and Christine and Barry McLeod. Special, loving 'Granga' of Ruby, and Aengus; Emily; and Brayden, loved step-father of Inga, and Ewan Smith and their partners Greg Leonard, and Lana Morrison. Much loved brother of Neil (Gore), and Jenny (Canada). Special thanks to the Community nursing staff and Nurse Maude Hospice staff for their wonderful support and care of John during his illness. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Darragh, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Palliative Care would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Celebration of John's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, September 30, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Published in Southland Times on Sept. 26, 2020

