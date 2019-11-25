John CROSSAN

Service Information
Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services & Monumental
3 Surrey Street
Gore, Southland
9710
032080949
Service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Gore RSA Function Lounge
Bowler Avenue
Gore
Death Notice

CROSSAN,
John Douglas (Digger):
(Peacefully) on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Hospice Southland, surrounded by his loving family. Aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Lynette*, loved father of Tee Jay, loved son of Douglas* and Ailsa* Crossan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Pat and Alan Teraki (Balclutha) and loved Uncle of Dean, Lisa, Kerry and Tania. Great-uncle of Reuben, and (grandad of smokey).
"Gone Bus Driving"
A service for John will be held in the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, Gore, on Thursday, November 28, at 1.30pm, followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 14 Churchill Avenue, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
