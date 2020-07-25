COSGROVE, John:
Passed away at Rowena Jackson, Salisbury Wing, with Carol by his side, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 91 years young. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Carol. Loved husband of the late Velda. Loved father and father-in-law of Murray and Michelle, Rex and Gina, Carol and Pepi Pikia, Paddy Brown and Sharon Brown. Loved Grandy of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved son of the late Denis and Frances Cosgrove (Queenstown). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Frances and Jack* Knight, Jim* and Mona* Cosgrove, Cathy* and Kelman* Sim, Ted* and Runa Sutherland. Loved Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Family wish to sincerely thank the staff of Salisbury Wing for their devoted care of John and Carol.
R.I.P.
As per John's wishes a private service will be held. Messages to 10 Dublin St, Invercargill, or on John's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on July 25, 2020