CHISHOLM,
John McEwan: (JP)
On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Southland Hospital, aged 82 years. (late of Menzies Ferry). Loved husband of the late Edna, loved father and father-in-law of Hugh and Karen (Mataura), Alison and David Fotheringham (Wyndham), much loved grandad of Megan; Douglas, and Hannah. A graveside service for John will be held in Fortrose Cemetery, on Saturday, October 24, at 1.00pm. Messages to 49 Crawford Road, RD 2, Gore 9772.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020