CAMPBELL,
John Wallace (Wallace):
Passed away peacefully at Peacehaven Rest Home, Invercargill, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, aged 88 years.
Forever with the Lord
Dearly loved son of the late John and Mary Campbell. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Eugenie, May and Alf*. Loved uncle of his nephews and their families. Special thanks to all those who have supported Wallace with wonderful care over the last three years during his illness. A private family service has been held. Messages to 44 Waihopai Downs Road, Woodlands RD 1, Invercargill 9871. Online tributes may be made on
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 7, 2019