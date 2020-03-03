BYARS, John William:
13.2.1946 – 27.2.2020
Of Tapanui. Peacefully at Dunedin Hospital with family at his side; in his 74th year. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine, loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Laura (Helsinki, Finland), William and Jules, Emily, and Kris Donovan, and adored grandfather of Luca, Elsa, Eva, Zack, Hannah and Ben. Loved brother of Geoffrey, Tony, Rodney, Chris, Susie, and their families. In accordance with John's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at the Tapanui Community Centre on Friday, March 6, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to West Otago Health Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to family, 208 Tapanui-Waikoikoi Highway, RD5, Gore 9775. [email protected]
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020