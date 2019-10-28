BRAIDWOOD,
John (Jock): QFSM
Of Alexandra, passed away peacefully at Ripponburn Home on Friday, October 25, 2019, in his 86th year. Dearly loved husband of Val, cherished father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather of Logan and Fiona; Vicki and Donny; Jay and Sophie; Ruby and Jocky; Alix and Lilli; Archie; and Billy and Poppy. A celebration of Jock's life will be held at the Alexandra District Club, 35 Centennial Ave, Alexandra, on Friday, November 1, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Dunstan Hospital are welcome, and may be left at the service. Messages to
2 Simmonds St, Alexandra 9320.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019