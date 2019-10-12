MacKENZIE, John Edward:
MacKENZIE, Marion Ruth
(Waipahi):
Mark and Margaret, Gary and Karen, Chris and Haley and their extended family wish to thank you all for your love and support over this difficult time. Your cards, letters and support has been amazing. Special thanks to Margie and Jeff Rea; the Gore Country Music Club; Southern Funeral Home, and all those who helped and attended their services. It truly is much appreciated and helped us celebrate their lives.
'Life exists for the love of music, family and friends.'
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 12, 2019