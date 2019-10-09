John AITKEN

Death Notice

AITKEN, John Ronald:
At home on Saturday, October 5, 2019, aged 83 years. Dearest friend of Lorraine* Chilton, Elly, Bernie, Maria, Shell, Tui and their extended families. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Aitken Family and extended family. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium, Rockdale Road on Saturday, October 12, at 11.15am, doors open at 11.00am. Messages to 244 West Plains Road, Invercargill 9874.

Published in Southland Times on Oct. 9, 2019
