ADAMSON, John Alexander:



26.12.1948 - 10.09.2020

Maureen, Nicola, Tony, and families, would like to thank everyone who attended John's funeral, and to Nigel and Ngaire, thank you for all your help and guidance. Thank you to everyone who bought food, flowers, visits, phone calls and cards. These have been truly appreciated by us all. A huge thank you to all our good friends and family that have supported us through this time and continue to do so. Our special thanks to you all.



