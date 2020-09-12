John ADAMSON

Guest Book
  • "Special Memories of all our good times together. Sympathy..."
    - Shirley & Gratt McCully
  • "We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to Maureen and..."
    - Mike & Lyn Simpson
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Service
Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Death Notice

ADAMSON, John Alexander:
Suddenly on Thursday, September 10, 2020; aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Maureen, loved father and grandfather of Nic, Jess, and Sam (Australia), and Tony, Caroline, and Lewis (Queenstown), loved son of Nellie and Alex*, and brother of Eleanor (Masterton). A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Sunday, September 13, at 1.30pm. Messages to 109 Mary Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on Sept. 12, 2020
