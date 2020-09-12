ADAMSON, John Alexander:
Suddenly on Thursday, September 10, 2020; aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Maureen, loved father and grandfather of Nic, Jess, and Sam (Australia), and Tony, Caroline, and Lewis (Queenstown), loved son of Nellie and Alex*, and brother of Eleanor (Masterton). A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Sunday, September 13, at 1.30pm. Messages to 109 Mary Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 12, 2020