ADAMSON,
John William Mackie (Jock):
Warrant Officer, R.A.F. Bomber Command. Passed away peacefully at Clare House on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of Gwenda for 66 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Linton and Anita Adamson, Norah and Peter Thomson, Johnny Adamson, Helen and Norman McLeish. Special Grandad of Peter, Douglas and David Thomson, Linton, Alec and Hugh Adamson, Peter and Nicholas McLeish, and his seven great-grandchildren. Treasured son of *Jack and *Nora Adamson, and brother to *Lovy (USA), *Helen (South Africa), *Tom (Australia), and *Anne (Scotland). Loved brother-in-law to *Becky and *Jim Holden and *Jenny and Bruce Lemin. Uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
We wish to sincerely thank the staff at Clare House for their care, kindness and compassion shown to Jock over the past year.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral has been held. Messages to "Adamson Family" PO Box 632, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on May 20, 2020