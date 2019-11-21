REES,
Jocelyn Lavinia (Joy):
Peacefully with her loving family at her side and in the care of Vickery Court Rest Home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Percival (Snow) Rees. Dearly loved mother of Ken*, Wayne and Colleen Emmerson, Jocelyn Depree (nee Emmerson), Trevor and Glyn Emmerson, Brent and Sandy Rees, Evan and Anne Rees, and loved step-mum of David Rees, and Andrew* Rees. Dearly loved Nana Joy-Bells of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren and her extended family. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, November 23 at 10.00am, the service will conclude with the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 113 Matai Place, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019