FINLAYSON, Jocelyn
Marleen (nee Cleaver):
Peacefully after such a brave battle in Dunedin ICU, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, aged 62 years. Dearly loved wife of Denys. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Nicole and Claire (Nelson), William and Laura (Invercargill). Loved granny of Patrick and Arthur (Invercargill). Loved daughter of Noeline and the late Bill Cleaver (Frankton). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Alwyn and John Poole (Australia), Erica and Simon Lymbery (Australia), and the late Warren Cleaver. A loved aunty to her many nieces and nephews.
"The family would like to thank the staff in ICU Invercargill and Dunedin Hospital's for all their love and kindness".
As to the current restrictions a cremation has taken place, but a memorial service for Jocelyn will be held at a later date to be advised. Messages to "The Finlayson Family" PO Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 25, 2020