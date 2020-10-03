CAUGHEY, Jocelyn Anne:

John, Greg, Joanne, Nathan, Rachel, and families, wish to sincerely thank you for the love, kindness and support that we have received over the past weeks. The cards, flowers, phone calls, visits, baking and cooking have meant so much to us all. Thank you to those who helped during Jocelyn's illness, including the staff at Invercargill, Dunedin, and Gore hospitals. A special thank you to Leisa and the team from Southern Funeral Home Gore for taking care of us all so well. Thank you also to Lynely McKerrow for leading Jocelyn's service and the comfort you provided us. To you all, please accept this as personal thank you for your kindness.In the hearts of those who loved you, you will always be there,

A garden of beautiful memories sprayed with a million tears.



