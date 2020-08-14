CAUGHEY, Jocelyn Anne:
Passed away peacefully after a short illness, at Gore Hospital, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of John for 55 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Andrea (Gore), Joanne and Mike (Invercargill), Nathan and Lauren (Kalgoorlie, Australia), Rachel and Gary (Wanaka), much loved Nana of Brittany and Tuka, Reuben, Arden; Jaycob and Shontae, Taylar and Brigitte; Jack, Ella, Tom; Jed, Eva, and Grace, and much loved great-Nana of Slade, and Ziggy.
"In the hearts of those who loved you, you will always
be there,
A garden of beautiful memories sprayed with
a million tears."
Funeral details to be advised. Messages to PO Box 258, Gore 9740.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 14, 2020