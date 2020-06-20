Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne JACOBS. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. Moonlight Stables Morven Ferry Road Queenstown View Map Death Notice



(nee McWhirter):

Jo was taken too early from us, on June 17, 2020, at Lakes District Hospital, after a brave battle with cancer, with Steve by her side. Much loved wife of Steve, loved daughter of Murray and Jan McWhirter, sister and sister-in-law of Russell and Marcia, stepmom to Steven and Felicia, and Aunty of Kate. A friend of all her family and friends. Jo was a ray of light and delight where ever she was. A service to celebrate Jo's life will be held at Moonlight Stables, Morven Ferry Road, Queenstown, on Tuesday, June 23, at 1.00pm. Special thanks to everybody; but especially to the staff at Lakes District Hospital for the last two and a half weeks for the special care they took of Jo and looking after her till the end. Messages to 1226 Gibbston Highway, RD1, Queenstown 9371.







Published in Southland Times on June 20, 2020

