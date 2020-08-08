TAYLOR, Joan Margaret:
23.2.1941 – 6.8.2020
Joan passed away peacefully with family at Peacehaven on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Loved wife of the late John, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Alan, Craig and Tracy (UK), Megan and Phil (Sydney), and the late David. Dearly loved Gran of Steve and Rachael, Clint, Tiana, John, James, William, Joe, and Taylor. Great-Gran of Connor. Loved friend of Max. Dearly loved sister of John Mahoney and aunt of Chris, Kate, and Tim. Due to family being overseas a memorial for Joan will be held at a later date. Messages to 321 Taylor Road, No 6RD Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 8, 2020