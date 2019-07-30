TAIT, Joan (nee Miller):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Southland Hospital, aged 72. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Much loved mother of Phillip and Julie Boniface. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Loved elder daughter of the late Jack and Iris Miller. Loved sister of Carol Todd, Trevor and Geoffrey Miller. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Invercargill can be left at the service. A celebration of Joan's life will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 1.30pm, Invercargill Central Baptist Church, 11 Deveron Street, Invercargill. A Private Cremation will follow. Messages to 224 Pomona Street, Invercargill. Online tributes may be made on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from July 30 to July 31, 2019