PILGRIM,

Joan Beverley (nee Stiven):

Of Alexandra, formerly of Tapanui. Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Ribbonwood Country Home, Tapanui, on February 5, 2020. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Ted (Alexandra), much loved mother, mother-in-law and grandma of Bev and Alvin Catto (Crookston), Lisa and James, Bradley and Anna, the late Carol, Murray and Janelle (Crookston), Kerran, Jared and Kelsey. Special thanks to Dr Nic Norman and the caring staff at Ribbonwood Country Home. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be left at the service for St John Ambulance Service, Alexandra. A service of celebration for Joan's life will be held at The Alexandra District Club, Centennial Avenue, Alexandra, on Saturday, February 8, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to: 205 Gorge Road, RD2, Tapanui 9587.

