PERRIAM, Joan Elizabeth
(nee McAnelly):
Peacefully in the loving care of Calvary on Monday, July 29, 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mervyn (Sandy) Perriam. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony (Crab) and Dianne, Shayne and Jane, Brendon (Bomber) and Melissa, Leon and Toni. Loved nannie of Luke, Liam, Brock; Taryn, and Sam; Maria, Olivia and Jonothan; Reneé, Daisy, and Arlo. Joan will be resting at home with family at 904 Rimu-Seaward Downs Road.
R.I.P.
A Requiem mass to celebrate Joan's life will be held in the St Thérèse, of Lisieux Catholic Church, 40 Perth St, Invercargill, on Thursday, August 1, at 1.30pm. Interment to follow at the Eastern Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at Shayne and Jane's home on Wednesday, July 31 at 7.00pm, at 904 Rimu-Seaward Downs Road, Oteramika. Messages to 904 Rimu-Seaward Downs Road, Oteramika 9871.
Published in Southland Times from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019