PERKINS, Joan Alice:
Passed away after a short illness and surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 22nd October 2019, aged 98 years. Beloved wife of the late James Wallace Perkins. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Yvonne, Beryl and Lloyd, Keith and Jane, Ruth and Alastair. Adored grandma of Kerry, Chris and Anita; Carina, Glen, Jesse and Ellen; James, Kate and Lydia, and her 10 great-grandchildren. A farewell for Joan will be held on Saturday, October 26, at 10.00am, at the Lindisfarne Community Centre, cnr Lindisfarne and Miller Streets, Invercargill. Messages may be sent to c/- Beryl Wilcox, 371 Oteramika Road, RD 1, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019