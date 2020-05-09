PAISLEY, Joan (nee Mills):

In her 90th year. With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our adored Mum and much loved wife of the late Jack. Wonderful Mum and mother-in-law to John and Adair (Dunedin), Glenys and Kerry, Julie and Dick, Ali and Edge. Second Mum to her nephews and niece Barry, Richard, Carolyn, and their families. Adored Grandma to Jacqui, Marcus, Jared, Emma, Aaron (deceased), Natalie, Ethan, Riki and Luke, and their partners . Great-grandma and GG to Jed and Milla, Fletcher and Hadley, Jack and Olive. Special thanks and much appreciation to Dr Lay and the team at Whitestone Family Practice, Bridget and the Oamaru Nurses. Messages to the family, C/- 49 Humber Street, Oamaru 9400. A notification of the date of Joan's memorial service will be published at a later date.

Wall's Funeral Services

49 Humber Street

Oamaru (03) 434 8266



