McCOLGAN, Joan Vivienne:
At Hospice Southland Joan reached the end of her journey. In true Joan style, she elegantly and peacefully passed away surrounded by her family. Much adored mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Tina, Melanie and John, Helen and *Matt. Much loved Nana Mac of Izak, Louise, Courtney, Tangaroa, Ruby, and Great-Nana Mac of Caleb, George, and TeKauenga. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at Ascot Park Hotel, Invercargill on Monday, July 27, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to Tony McColgan, 34 Gladstone Terrace, Invercargill 9810 or can be left on Joan's obituary page at www.distinctfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from July 24 to July 27, 2020