JACKSON, Joan Mabel:
Eoin and family wish to sincerely thank everyone for the support given to them following Joan's passing. The expression of sympathy shown to us by way of cards, letter, phone calls, flowers, food and visits were much appreciated. Special thanks to Windsor Park Care Home for your care shown to Joan, Ann McDowall for your lovely service and Hammond and Ryder for your guidance and support. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation as many addresses are unknown.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 23, 2019