JACKSON,
Joan Mabel (nee Whyte):
Aged 76 years. (Peacefully) on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the loving care of all the staff at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore. Dearly loved wife of Eoin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Elaine and Barry Hamilton, Janine and the late Russell Cannon, Fraser and Ingrid, Richard and Paula. Much loved nana of Nicole; Ben, Emma and Jack; Keegan and Frankie; Georgia, and Tessa. Loved Great-Nana of Oliver, Rebecca, and Lucy; and Angus. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ritchie (Dick) and the late Helen Whyte. A loved sister-in-law and aunty of all her nieces and nephews.
"Rest Peacefully"
In accordance with Joan's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to 9B Duke Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 13, 2019