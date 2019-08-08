HARRIS, Joan Elizabeth:
At her home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 with family by her side, aged 75. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Mandy (Australia), Tania and Murray Beck (Wairio), Shaun (Australia), Linda and Shaun Curtin (Waikerikeri). Loved Nana of Daniel, Dale, Troy, Tyson, Alex; Joelene, Michelle, Larissa; Rosetta; Danelle, Kayla, the late Melissa and Micheal. Great-Nana of Chloe, Rhylee, Eva; Kaiden; Harrison, Alexander; Maisie. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Monday, August 12 at 1.30pm. Interment at the Eastern Cemetery to follow. Messages to 208 Lorn Street, Invercargill. Online tributes can be made at
frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019