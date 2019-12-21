Acknowledgement

HARDIMAN, Joan Patricia:

18 June 1944 -

15 November 2019

The Hardiman family sincerely thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, help and support both before and after Joan's passing. To those who sent flowers, cards, letters, phoned, visited and bought food and baking, this was gratefully accepted. Your kindness was quite overwhelming. We would also like to acknowledge the excellent care that Joan received from St John and the staff at both Dunedin and Gore Hospitals. A special thank you to Father Damien Wyn Williams who celebrated the Requiem Mass, and to those who attended the service. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of thanks from us all.



