HARDIMAN, Joan Patricia:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Gore Hospital, on Friday, November 15, 2019, aged 75 years. Much loved wife of the late Stephen, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law and Nana of Maree and Steven, Katie, Emma, and Jessica Bryce; Sharon and Tim, Ryan, Jake, and Ellie Foster; Patrick and Carole, Jade, and Melvin Hardiman; Diane and Craig, Olivia, Jasmine, and John McCoy; Janine and Nathan, Tyler, and Brooke Kroening; Sean and Tayeb, Sophia, and Bruce Hardiman.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Tuesday, November 19, at 11.00am, then leaving for interment at Riversdale Cemetery (arriving approx. 2.15pm). Messages to 239 Pyramid Siding Road, R.D. 6, Gore 9776.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019