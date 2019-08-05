TILLARD,
Jim Wallace (James):
Peacefully at Bupa Riverton on Sunday, July 28, 2019, aged 84. Much loved wife of Shirley. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Marie and Trevor Anderson (Wreys Bush), Lee (Lumsden), Murray (Spring Hills), and adored Grandad of Daniel, and Justin (Invercargill). A special thank you to all the nurse's and staff at the Bupa Riverton Home. As per Jim's wishes, a private Remembrance was held by family, at the Tuatapere Cemetery on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 5, 2019