DOOLEY, Jim:
The family of the late Jim, wish to sincerely thank relatives and friends for their kindness, love and support, following the loss of a much loved husband of the late Noelene, father, father-in-law, Grandad and great-Grandad. A special thanks to the staff at Cargill Lifecare Rest Home, Lynley McKerrow for her lovely service, also all the staff at Avenal Park Funeral Home. Please accept this notice as an acknowledgement of our appreciation and gratitude.
Published in Southland Times on July 13, 2019