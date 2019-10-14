CAMERON, Jim McKenzie:
Suddenly, on October 9, 2019, aged 55 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Jacinta, father that will always be treasured and admired by Joshua, Eilish, and Natasha, cherished son of Joyce and the late Duncan Cameron, loved son-in-law of Peter and the late Maureen Haughey, adored brother and uncle.
May the Lord hold you gently in His hands until we meet again. You are treasured in our hearts and memories.
A service for Jim will held in The Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Wednesday, October 16, at 1.00pm. Private cremation to follow. Messages to 18 Matheson Corner Road, RD 2, Tapanui 9587.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019