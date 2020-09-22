BATT, Jillian Anne
(previously Jill Story,
nee Excell):
Died September 19, 2020. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Russell; David and Diane; Robert and Elaine. Loved grandmother of Alis and Aaron, Thomas and Vicky, Jorge, Lauren, Luke, Lachlan, and Daniel; and great-gran of Arthur, and Jed. Loved wife of John, and previously of Bruce. Dearly loved sister of Gaye.
''Our dear wee mum at rest.''
Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held. Messages to 9 Venlaw Station, RD 2, Wyndham 9892.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2020