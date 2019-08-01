EDWARDS, Jill Frances:
Peacefully at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village on Wednesday, July 31, 2019; aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Noel, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Nicholas (Nick), Jane and Shane Edmonds, dearly loved nana of Campbell and Teagan, Hayden, Lisa and Cameron; Emma and Andy, and Greta. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, Donavan and O'Byrne Wings for their loving care of Mum. A service to celebrate Jill's life will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, cnr of King and Antrim Streets, Invercargill, on Monday, August 5, at 2.00pm, private cremation to follow. Messages to 7/40 O'Byrne Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2019