Acknowledgement

REID,

Jessie Buchan (Sheena):

12.10.1927 - 5.7.2019

Sheena's sister Helen, her nephews, nieces and executors would like to thank sincerely all those who came together to farewell our treasured sister, aunt and friend. Your many expressions of sympathy have been gratefully received. We know Sheena treasured her many visitors, especially once she became a resident at Clare House Rest Home where she always had in her repertoire an appropriate quote from Robbie Burns to farewell guests.

"Fare thee weel, thou first and fairest! Fare thee weel,

thou best and dearest!"

Our special thanks to the wonderful carers at Clare House, Reverend Nyalle Paris for his very special service and Bevan at J Fraser & Sons. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.



