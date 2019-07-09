REID,
Jessie Buchan (Sheena):
Peacefully in her sleep at Claire House on July 5, 2019. Lifelong friend of Rita Allan. Beloved sister of Helen and Alec (deceased). Loved Auntie and great-auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Cherished friend of the Allan and Broomfield families, and many others near and far.
'Farewell, my friends! farewell, my foes!
My peace with these, my love with those.
The bursting tears my heart declare;
Farewell, the bonnie banks of Ayr' - Robert Burns
The funeral service for Sheena will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 155 Tay St Invercargill, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. Her interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery. Online tributes may be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from July 9 to July 10, 2019