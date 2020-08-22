O'GRADY, Jessie:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in the loving care of her family and the Ascot Care Home family; aged 97 years. Loved wife of Norman*, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Pauline* and Roger* Ramsay, and Christine and Neil Buchanan (Queenstown). Treasured and special Nana Jessie of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Loved friend of many who have been so kind to Jessie over the years. In accordance with Jessie's wishes a private cremation has been held. Special thanks to the kind and caring team at Ascot Care Home. Messages to Flat 2/325 Kelvin Street, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 22, 2020