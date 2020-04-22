McKENNA, Jessie Lindsay
(nee Campbell):
Passed away on April 17, 2020, peacefully at her home in Balclutha, aged 85 years. Much loved Mum to Anne (Christchurch) and Sean (Invercargill), cherished Aunty to Donald, Lachlin, Cheryl and Lynnette. 'The Knicker Lady' to some, a fun and cheerful friend to many. Special thanks to Jessie's Access carers. Due to government restrictions, a private cremation for Jessie has been held. A memorial to celebrate Jessie's life will be announced at a later date. Messages to: [email protected] Anne McKenna, 176 Stapletons Road, Richmond, Christchurch 8013.
