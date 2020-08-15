KENNEDY, Jessie Caroline:
Passed away peacefully at Walmsley House on Monday, August 10, 2020, aged 95. Dearly loved wife of the late Les. Loved Mum and Nana of Ray and Pauline (Christchurch), Rochelle and Shayne, Laurie and Megan; Keith and Sue, Shannon and John, Kendyl and Pale, Jordan and Andrew; Barry and Luanne, Gareth and Kelly, and Rohan and Matt. Adored by her great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Walmsley House for all of their loving care during the past year. At Jessie's request a private service has been held. Messages to 58 Dublin Street, Invercargill 9810, or to Jessie's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 15, 2020