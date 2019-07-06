HAYES, Jessie (Ruth)
(previously Lamb)
(nee Yorke):
After a brief illness with her family by her side, dearly loved wife of the late Brian Lamb and the late Jack Hayes. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Janice and Lindsay Broad (Fortification), Denise and Tim Conlon (Waimate). Dearly loved Nana of Kristie and Logan Simpson, Natalie Broad, Zach and Abbie Jones. Loved Great-Nana Ruth of Mannix and Baxter Simpson. Loved sister and aunty. Ruth will be resting with her family at Janice and Lindsay's home at Waikawa. Funeral details to follow. Online tributes may be made on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times on July 6, 2019