GOATLEY,
Jessie Dorothy (Dorothy):
Peacefully on December 19, 2019, at Windsor Park, Gore. Dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lilian and Peter Chalmers (Gore), Joanne and Steve Lawson (Rotorua), the late Grant and Rachel (Mataura). Loved Nana of Hayden and Ruth, Andrew and Jess; Danae and Braydon, Braden and Julia, Micah; Hamish and Heidi, and a loved Great-Grandmother of Eligh, Jakin, Fynn, Ollie, Jett and Honor; Peyton.
At home with her Lord.
A service for Dorothy will be held in the Calvin Community Church, Robertson St, Gore, on Monday, December 23, at 11.00am, then leaving for the Charlton Park Cemetery. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages to PO Box 285, Gore 9740. Online messages may be left on Jessie's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 21, 2019