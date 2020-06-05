DUSTON, Jessie Elizabeth:
Peacefully at Southland Hospital, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Les for 39 years. Younger daughter of the late Thomas and Jessie Pinkney. Loved sister of Marion Pinkney. Loved sister-in-law of Dave and Lois, Herb and Carole, Gordon and Sally. Loved aunt to her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Jessie's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, on Monday, June 8, at 1.30pm. Interment at Eastern Cemetery to follow. Messages to 100 Drysdale Road, Myross Bush, Invercargill 9872, or to Jessie's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from June 5 to June 6, 2020