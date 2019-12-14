Jenny KEAN

Guest Book
  • "Jenny will be missed at the Bridge table.Kindest thoughts..."
    - Marjorie Boult
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:30 a.m.
St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Winton
Death Notice


logoKEAN, Jenny Marie:
Died peacefully at her home on December 11, 2019, with her family at her side, aged 70. Dearly loved wife of John for 48 years. Beloved daughter of Len and Monica, daughter-in-law of Sylvie and Ann. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Melissa and Anton, John and Tracey, the late Grant, George and Hannah. Adored Nana of Lachlan, Harrison, Alice, Emily, Max, and Hugo. A service to celebrate Jenny's life will take place at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Winton, at 11.30am, on Friday, December 20, 2019, following on to the Commercial Hotel. Interment at the East Winton Cemetery. Donations for Invercargill and Dunedin Oncology Department kindly accepted at the service. Messages to 1 Poplar Drive, Kelvin Heights 9300, or to Jenny's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes


Published in Southland Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
